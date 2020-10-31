Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Trimmed by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,589,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,178. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

