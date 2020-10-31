Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,589,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,178. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

