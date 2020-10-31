Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Up 5%

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.39. 208,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 174,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBSB. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 421.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

