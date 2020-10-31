Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $23.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.14.

MEOH stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.67. 509,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.18. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,513,000 after buying an additional 183,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Methanex by 104.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after buying an additional 378,080 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Methanex by 97.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 240,207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Methanex by 12.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

