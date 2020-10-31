Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 509,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.18. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,813,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,513,000 after purchasing an additional 183,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Methanex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

