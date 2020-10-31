Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 509,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

