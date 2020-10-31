Metronome Price Tops $0.76 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00005459 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $33.94 and $24.43. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $182,683.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00081690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00207249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00030774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.01199494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,474,573 coins and its circulating supply is 11,045,474 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $20.33, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.