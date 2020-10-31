MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Down 57.1% in October

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NYSE:MMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 102,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1,199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,821,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 906,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,578 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,535 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

