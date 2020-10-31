MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Down 57.1% in October

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NYSE:MMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 102,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.