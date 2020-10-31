Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

