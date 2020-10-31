MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%.

NASDAQ MOFG traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $20.15. 50,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $324.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOFG shares. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

