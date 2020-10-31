MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%.
NASDAQ MOFG traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $20.15. 50,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $324.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.
About MidWestOne Financial Group
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.
Featured Story: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.