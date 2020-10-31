MINDOL Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00003820 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $90.37 million and approximately $28,789.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00507838 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00039455 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003294 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.01046545 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000060 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000446 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.