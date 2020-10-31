Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Shares of MCRI stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 141,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 1.62. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.