Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.60. The company had a trading volume of 561,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,810. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.29. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $325.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $4,406,040.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,741,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $3,720,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,276,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 114.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after buying an additional 324,489 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after buying an additional 124,071 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after buying an additional 84,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,475,000 after buying an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

