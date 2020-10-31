Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $336.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.20.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.60. 561,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,810. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $325.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 116.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $855,030.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $4,406,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,599 shares in the company, valued at $273,741,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. AXA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 311,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

