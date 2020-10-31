Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $308.20.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,810. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $325.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $2,062,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,116 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $855,030.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,623,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,610 shares of company stock valued at $24,805,571. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

