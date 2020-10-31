Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.20.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.60. The company had a trading volume of 561,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,810. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $325.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.66 and its 200 day moving average is $245.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $349,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 668,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 114.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 606,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 324,489 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

