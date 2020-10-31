Morgan Stanley Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $249.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $249.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.99. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Microsoft by 104.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 103.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,247,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $196,688,000 after buying an additional 633,838 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,018,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,325,187,000 after buying an additional 954,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $545,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

