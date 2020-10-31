Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,568 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Morgan Stanley worth $76,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 92.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 597,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 286,319 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 230.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 873,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 609,747 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 67.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 179 shares of company stock worth $7,931 and sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.15. 14,909,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,172,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

