Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.47.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $147.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Insiders sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.