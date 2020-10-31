Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) & Vicon Industries (NASDAQ:VCON) Head to Head Survey

Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Vicon Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vicon Industries and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicon Industries N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies 8.41% 13.36% 10.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vicon Industries and Napco Security Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicon Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Napco Security Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Napco Security Technologies has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Vicon Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Vicon Industries has a beta of 92.37, meaning that its share price is 9,137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicon Industries and Napco Security Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicon Industries $27.73 million 0.00 -$5.40 million N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 4.37 $8.52 million $0.56 43.07

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vicon Industries.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Vicon Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicon Industries Company Profile

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. The company's access control system comprises electronic door controllers and communication panels, which is managed by network access control software. Its products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes. The company's products are also used by transportation departments for highway traffic control, and bridge and tunnel monitoring, as well as airport, subway, bus, and seaport security and surveillance; gaming casinos; health care facilities, which comprise hospitals; and institutions of education, such as schools and universities, as well as hotels and sports arenas. It sells its products primarily to independent dealers, system integrators, and security products distributors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

