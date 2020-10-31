National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

National General has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $33.97 on Friday. National General has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National General will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

