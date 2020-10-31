Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Nesco stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,145. Nesco has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nesco by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

