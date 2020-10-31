NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,173 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in NetApp by 23.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NetApp by 8.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

