Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.08.

NFLX traded down $28.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.74. 7,813,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,512,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.14 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock worth $170,223,073. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

