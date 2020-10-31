NetSTREIT Corp. (NTST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NTST opened at $17.54 on Friday. NetSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

About NetSTREIT

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

