NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NTST traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19. NetSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

About NetSTREIT

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

