Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 6.6%

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $28.07. 582,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 228,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Several research firms have commented on NKTX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.19.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($6.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($4.31). Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta Inc will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nkarta stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

