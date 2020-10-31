Noble (NE) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Noble (NYSE: NE) is one of 37 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Noble to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $1.31 billion -$700.59 million -2.68 Noble Competitors $1.04 billion -$296.25 million 0.39

Noble has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Noble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Noble and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78% Noble Competitors -94.29% -21.06% -6.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Noble and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Competitors 881 2329 1935 78 2.23

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 103.18%. Given Noble’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Noble has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Noble peers beat Noble on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Noble

Noble Corp. Plc engages in the provision offshore drilling services for oil and gas industry. It focuses on a balanced fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world. The company was founded by Lloyd Noble and Art Olson in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

