Northcoast Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $368.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $357.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.65 and its 200-day moving average is $328.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $547,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

