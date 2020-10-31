Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Ntt Docomo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCMYY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 23,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,539. The company has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74. Ntt Docomo has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $38.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ntt Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

