Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CLSA

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

CLSA lowered shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Ntt Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

DCMYY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,539. Ntt Docomo has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit