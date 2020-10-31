Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Ntt Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

DCMYY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,539. Ntt Docomo has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ntt Docomo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

