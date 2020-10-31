Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 218,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,111. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

