NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Down 56.5% in October

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,200 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 1,678,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF remained flat at $$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NUVSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.14.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.