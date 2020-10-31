NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 140166 restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,930.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 65.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit