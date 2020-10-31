NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 140166 restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,930.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 65.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

