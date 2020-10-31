NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. 140166 reiterated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.59.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,930.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

