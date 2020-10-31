NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.59.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,930.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 65.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Analyst Recommendations for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit