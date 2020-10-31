NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.59.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,930.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $145.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 65.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.