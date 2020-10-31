NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.59.

NXPI opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $145.15. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,930.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 65.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $203,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

