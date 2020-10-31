NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to a reduce rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXPI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.59.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,930.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $145.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.