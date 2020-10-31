OFS Capital (OFS) to Release Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 55,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,190. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. OFS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

