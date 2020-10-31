Old National Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of ONB opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

