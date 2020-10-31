Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.54% of Omnicom Group worth $57,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

