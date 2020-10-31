Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.38.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.36. 605,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. Oshkosh has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 33.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.