Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Short Interest Down 56.5% in October

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PARNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit