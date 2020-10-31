Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Short Interest Down 56.5% in October

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PARNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

