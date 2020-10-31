PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Trading Down 5.2%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 584,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 323,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $457.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Logistics by 164.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 838,560 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 20.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 910,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 156,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 84.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 217,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 246.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 169,681 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

