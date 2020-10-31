Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.24 and last traded at $115.91. 11,370,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 12,374,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Peloton from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 984,684 shares of company stock worth $90,379,726 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the second quarter worth $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

