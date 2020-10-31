PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 733.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2,431.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 590,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,154,000 after acquiring an additional 567,563 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $133.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

