PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.29 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

