Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 358,988 QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 3.25% of QuickLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 668,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 188,386 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. QuickLogic Co. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $8.82.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.