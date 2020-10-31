Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000. Natera accounts for approximately 4.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Natera at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Natera by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 711,231 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Natera by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 647,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 283,537 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Natera by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,242,000 after purchasing an additional 263,003 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Natera by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 325,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 256,977 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 224,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,386,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $69,511.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 471,804 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $67.26 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The business had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

