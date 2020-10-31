Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,317 Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

TCMD stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.13 million, a P/E ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

